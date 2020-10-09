UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Bayer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, September 14th. AlphaValue lowered Bayer to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Commerzbank downgraded Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bayer in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Bayer alerts:

BAYRY opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. Bayer has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.