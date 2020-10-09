UBS Group Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $60.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.89.

NYSE:STT opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,207.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 160,034 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

