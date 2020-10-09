UBS Group Cuts Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target to $9.00

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 636,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 87,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 250.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103,024 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 243,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 23.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

