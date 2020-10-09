UBS Group Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $422.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $418.00 to $422.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.62.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $357.20 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.