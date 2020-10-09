UBS Group Boosts MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $14.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 55.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,322,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after buying an additional 2,969,803 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 91.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 303,503 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after buying an additional 275,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.