UBS Group Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 920 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 25.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 864.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 900.92.

In related news, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81), for a total value of £329,083.12 ($430,005.38). Also, insider Andrew Agg purchased 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77). Insiders acquired a total of 15,827 shares of company stock worth $13,943,859 over the last quarter.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

