UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €25.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

