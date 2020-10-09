U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.59. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 18,661 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

