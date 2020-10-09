Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $383.20

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $383.20 and last traded at $383.20, with a volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.64.

The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.95 and its 200 day moving average is $337.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 534.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

