Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.17.

TRWH opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $773.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 2.06. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 million. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRWH. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 43.5% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,566,000 after buying an additional 828,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 2,394.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 574,323 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 243,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.