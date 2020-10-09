Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $1.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,018,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,692,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 464,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 8,505,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,126,000. Finally, Georgetown University increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 6,099,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 5,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,332. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 23rd.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $277.97 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

