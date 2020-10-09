Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded at Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of TKC opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 595.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 166,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 145.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 84,599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,375.3% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 268,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 250,268 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

