TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TT Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TTGPF opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

