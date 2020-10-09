Truist Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

Truist cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.88.

EPR Properties stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 45.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 41.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in EPR Properties by 14.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 120,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EPR Properties by 823.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 139,317 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

