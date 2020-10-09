TrueCar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 7,977 call options on the company. This is an increase of 991% compared to the average volume of 731 call options.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 109,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,351. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $583.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in TrueCar by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TrueCar by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.