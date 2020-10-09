TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 62,502 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.3% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,313 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93.

