TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,814 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.77. The stock had a trading volume of 195,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,922. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.