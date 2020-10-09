TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,249 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev makes up about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 150.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.