TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 10,852 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $81.70.

