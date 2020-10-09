TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,309 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 799,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,069,473. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

