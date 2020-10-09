TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in AbbVie by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.96. 192,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,815,451. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

