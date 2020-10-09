TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,469 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 34.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 187.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,677,000 after buying an additional 314,582 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 80,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

