TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

GILD stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. 349,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,930,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

