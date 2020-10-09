TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.68 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after buying an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 66,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 488,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,664,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

