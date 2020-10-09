TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 312,365 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $110.19. 37,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,996. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.