TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,000 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,782,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14,053.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,099,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,496 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.38. 24,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,362. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

