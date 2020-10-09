TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.33 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of Umpqua worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Umpqua stock remained flat at $$12.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 42,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

