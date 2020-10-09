TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 263.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180,884 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,730,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,624,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 142,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.