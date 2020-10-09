TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $83.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,273.57. 263,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,276. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,744.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.