TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 0.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.51. 75,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.25. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

