TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 190.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 219.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 443,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,212,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

