TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,595,455 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,923,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595,455 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 9.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $52,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,430,971. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

