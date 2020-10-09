TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 146 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 58,122 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $138.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

