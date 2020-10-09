TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.24

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $13.65. TrovaGene shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 671,279 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

