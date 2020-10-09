Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tronox stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.19. 12,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,397. Tronox has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.14 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tronox by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,577,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at $3,756,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 57.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

