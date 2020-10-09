TRON Price Reaches $0.0260 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00257025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00091184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.01514264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00156060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009156 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Upbit, Tokenomy, BitForex, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Ovis, LBank, CoinEx, Liqui, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, Tidex, BitFlip, Kucoin, Kryptono, Neraex, Cobinhood, Exmo, Fatbtc, OKEx, Braziliex, Bitfinex, Exrates, Koinex, Zebpay, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, CoinBene, OTCBTC, IDAX, Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Rfinex, YoBit, Coinrail, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, WazirX, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Bithumb, Allcoin, Mercatox, Coindeal, CoinExchange, DDEX, DigiFinex, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDCM, OEX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

