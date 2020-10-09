Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Trinseo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Trinseo by 44.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

