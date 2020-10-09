Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 28,240 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,434 put options.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,365. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 211.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.