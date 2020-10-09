TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

TSLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $17.23 on Thursday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

In related news, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 1,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,661.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,265. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 14.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,761,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 855,768 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $10,932,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 274.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 241,067 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 736,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 77.8% during the second quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 229,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 100,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

