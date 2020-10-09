Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 154,115 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Total by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,011,000 after acquiring an additional 523,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Total by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,880,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Total by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Total by 12.2% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,029,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50, a PEG ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

