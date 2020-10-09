TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $210.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research upgraded TopBuild from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.85.

BLD stock opened at $183.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 112.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

