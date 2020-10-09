TOP Reaches Market Cap of $6.54 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. TOP has a market cap of $6.54 million and $223,907.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00257369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00093956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01525937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157823 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

