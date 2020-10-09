Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $140.32

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.32 and traded as high as $174.00. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $171.00, with a volume of 2,292,404 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31.

Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (4) (($0.05)) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC will post -2.7706373 earnings per share for the current year.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

