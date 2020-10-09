ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.68

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $5.32. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 7,646 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ThyssenKrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.07.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ThyssenKrupp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 135.51%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.