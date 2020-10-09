Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.59

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.59 and last traded at $82.58, with a volume of 7994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.63.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 967,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,570,000 after purchasing an additional 553,721 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after buying an additional 344,382 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $20,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

