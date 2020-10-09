THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.40

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and traded as high as $12.90. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 11,715 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Get THL Credit Senior Loan Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 183.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 256,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.