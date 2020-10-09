THETA Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $631.12 million and approximately $43.55 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00006548 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Binance, Huobi and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.90 or 0.04966515 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032049 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002022 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, DDEX, WazirX, Gate.io, Coinbit, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.