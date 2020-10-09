Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $37.51 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

