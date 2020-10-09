The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.99. The stock had a trading volume of 542,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,874. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

