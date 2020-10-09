The Voyager Token Trading Down 4.7% This Week (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bithumb and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00256927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00093848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01528411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00158375 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Binance, HitBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

